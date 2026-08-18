28 NCC Girl Cadets Begin 250-Km Aparajita Himalayan Trek

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the All India Girls High Altitude Long Trek, "Aparajita - Parang La 2026", in New Delhi on August 18, sending 28 National Cadet Corps girl cadets on a demanding month-long expedition through some of the Himalayas' toughest terrain.

The NCC's flagship adventure expedition will cover around 250 kilometres in 30 days and cross the Parang La Pass at an altitude of 5,578 metres, or about 18,300 feet. The historic route links the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh with the Changthang region of Ladakh, taking the young participants through high-altitude deserts, glaciers, snowfields, river valleys and isolated mountain landscapes.

With an average age of just 19, the cadets will take on conditions that test physical endurance as much as mental strength. The youngest member of the team is only 16 and a half years old, while three women officers representing the three armed services will lead the expedition.

30 days across challenging Himalayan terrain

The route will take the team through Kibber, Dumla, Thaltak, Bongrojen, Parang La Pass, Dak Karzong, Norbu Sumdo, Kiangdom and Korzok. Officers, instructors, medical staff and other support personnel will accompany the cadets throughout the journey, providing essential assistance as they move through remote areas where altitude, weather and difficult terrain can make every stage demanding.

Singh described the participation of young women in such an expedition as a strong demonstration of their courage, determination and expanding capabilities. He told the cadets that the experience would give them more than memories from the mountains, as weeks of navigating difficult conditions could deepen their understanding of resilience, confidence and their own abilities.

Preparation for the expedition began well before the flag-off ceremony. The programme is being conducted in two phases, with cadets first completing a preparatory and acclimatisation trek in the Bhaba-Pin Valley sector. The final 28-member team was then selected on merit, ensuring participants had undergone the physical and mental preparation needed for the main expedition.

Safety and Himalayan environment take priority

Singh asked the team to keep safety at the centre of the journey, follow instructors closely and avoid unnecessary risks during difficult sections of the trek. At such elevations, changing weather, low oxygen levels and demanding terrain can quickly add to the physical strain, making discipline and teamwork particularly important.

Protecting the fragile Himalayan environment will also form part of the expedition. Cadets have been encouraged to follow a zero-waste approach and ensure their presence leaves as little impact as possible on the landscapes they cross.

Interaction with local communities is another important part of the programme. Singh encouraged the participants to engage respectfully with people along the route, learn about their cultures and traditions, and draw lessons from communities accustomed to life in challenging high-altitude environments.

Expedition puts Nari Shakti in focus

The Aparajita expedition has been designed to build leadership, teamwork, endurance, self-confidence and national integration among NCC girl cadets, while giving participants a practical setting in which those qualities can be tested.

Singh linked the trek with the wider idea of "Nari Shakti", pointing to the increasing participation and achievements of NCC girl cadets in adventure activities across land, water and air. With participants drawn from NCC directorates across India, he also said the team reflects the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", bringing together young people from different languages, cultures and regions around a shared challenge.

Director General NCC Lieutenant General Virendra Vats and senior officials from the NCC and Ministry of Defence attended the flag-off ceremony.

For the 28 cadets, the next 30 days will involve far more than reaching Parang La and completing 250 kilometres. The expedition will test how they respond to exhaustion, uncertainty, teamwork and the realities of the high Himalayas, experiences the NCC hopes will continue shaping their confidence and leadership well after they return home.