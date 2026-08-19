Judicial Clash: Imran Khan's Healthcare Controversy in Pakistan

The Pakistani government formally contested a Supreme Court directive on Wednesday to relocate the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a private hospital. The petition argues that such a move could disrupt the nation's criminal justice system and fuel public dissatisfaction.

Imran Khan, age 73, incarcerated in Rawalpindi since August 2023 following a series of politically charged convictions, is at the center of a legal firestorm. This directive, issued by the Supreme Court, would see Khan transferred to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, granting him access to personal medical care. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has opposed the order, asserting it exceeds legal boundaries.

The government's appeal cautioned against setting a precedent that could result in a deluge of similar prisoner requests. Meanwhile, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has hailed the court's decision, which also allows phone communication between Khan and his sons, who reside in London. His family remains concerned about his health, alleging deteriorating conditions while in prison.