Bengaluru Set to Host Global Chess League's Intense Live Experience

The much-anticipated Global Chess League (GCL), a partnership between Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation (FIDE), is poised to make a splash in Bengaluru. From September 5 to 13, the city will play host to six formidable global franchises, showcasing a unique blend of established champions, rising stars, and elite superstars in the world of chess. Central to this spectacle is the involvement of fans, offering them a seat at the heart of the action, according to a recent press release.

As current champions Alpine APL Pipers return with Magnus Carlsen spearheading their defense, other teams are assembling equally formidable line-ups. The PBG Alaskan Knights unite Indian chess legends Viswanathan Anand and Arjun Erigaisi, while the Ganges Grandmasters pair Ian Nepomniachtchi with seasoned star Levon Aronian. The Fyers American Gambits, led by 2026 Candidates winner Javokhir Sindarov and Season 2 MVP Nihal Sarin, add to the league's allure. With stars ready to maneuver, the GCL invites fans to join the excitement. Tickets for Season 4 are available on BookMyShow.

Ticket options cater to diverse fan needs, with Early Bird passes starting at Rs 349, granting access to one match and the Festival Arena. The Rs 2,999 Premium ticket covers all day’s matches, complete with entry to the Festival Arena and Premium Lounge. The GCL's focus on fan involvement is emphasized by its “Most Important Seat Is Empty” message. The Festival Arena promises not just live games but also insights, immersive experiences, and culinary delights on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gourav Rakshit, GCL Commissioner, emphasized the live experience’s importance in Bengaluru, enabling fans to become part of the high-paced board action and off-board festival atmosphere. GCL's return to India for the second year highlights its growing popularity here after successful editions in Dubai and London. Anil Makhija, COO at BookMyShow, celebrated India’s chess rise and expressed excitement over connecting fans to Season 4. The league bridges global chess expertise and home-grown talent, making it an appealing live sporting property.

Over nine days of rapid, team-based competition, six players per franchise, including Icons, Superstar Men, Superstar Women, and Prodigies, will engage in a mixed-gender format on equal terms. With each move shifting momentum and six concurrent games, the live experience is intrinsic to GCL's allure in Bengaluru, a city synonymous with innovation and sporting vibrancy. (ANI)