Max Verstappen Secures Future with Red Bull Until 2030

Max Verstappen, the four-time Formula One world champion, has extended his contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of 2030. Despite speculation of a move to Mercedes or McLaren, Verstappen remains committed to the team he describes as a 'second family', aiming to return to the top.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:34 IST
Max Verstappen Secures Future with Red Bull Until 2030
Max Verstappen

In a move that quashes swirling rumors of a potential switch, Max Verstappen has cemented his loyalty to Red Bull Racing by extending his contract to 2030. The Dutch driver, a four-time Formula One world champion, had been the subject of intense speculation, with talks linking him to rival teams Mercedes and McLaren.

Verstappen’s existing contract already locked him in until 2028, but contained performance-related break clauses. Despite Red Bull’s struggles this season, currently ranked fourth, Verstappen expressed his commitment, stating the team feels like 'a second family'. This extension reflects a relationship rooted in trust and shared aspirations of returning to the top of the podium.

Team boss Laurent Mekies praised Verstappen’s influence within the team, highlighting his relentless determination and competitive spirit. With Red Bull, Verstappen has transformed the team’s motorsport narrative, and both parties are eager to achieve more milestones and continue making history.

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