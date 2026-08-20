Infantino's Leadership Questioned: AFC and UEFA Criticize FIFA Proposal

Qatar Football Association expressed concern over the Asian Football Confederation's lack of consultation before criticizing FIFA President Infantino. Infantino, facing reelection, is under scrutiny for his World Cup investment proposal, challenged by AFC President Sheikh Salman. Disagreements highlight leadership tensions within Asian and global football bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 12:58 IST
Infantino's Leadership Questioned: AFC and UEFA Criticize FIFA Proposal

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has voiced its discontent over the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) decision to partake in a joint criticism of FIFA President Gianni Infantino without prior consultation with its membership.

Infantino, up for reelection, is facing backlash after his private investment proposal for the World Cup was openly admonished. In a series of letters reviewed by Reuters, QFA President Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani questioned the AFC's communication, noting it raised more questions than answers.

Al-Thani asserted that the AFC admitted no member consultation occurred, bringing attention to the legitimacy of the AFC's actions and voicing strong support for Infantino amid the controversy.

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