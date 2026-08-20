Max Verstappen Signs Long-term Deal with Red Bull

Max Verstappen will continue his tenure with Red Bull Racing until the conclusion of the 2030 Formula One season, the team announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Verstappen expressed his satisfaction with the contract extension, highlighting his enthusiasm for the future.

"We have the best people and I'm excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again. This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue," Verstappen shared.