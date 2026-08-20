Max Verstappen Signs Long-term Deal with Red Bull

Max Verstappen has secured his future with Red Bull Racing by extending his contract until 2030. Expressing satisfaction with the decision, Verstappen emphasized his excitement to continue working with the team to achieve the ultimate goal of returning to the top in Formula One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 12:42 IST
Max Verstappen Signs Long-term Deal with Red Bull
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen will continue his tenure with Red Bull Racing until the conclusion of the 2030 Formula One season, the team announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Verstappen expressed his satisfaction with the contract extension, highlighting his enthusiasm for the future.

"We have the best people and I'm excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again. This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue," Verstappen shared.

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