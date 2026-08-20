FIFA Faces Fan Fury: Global Call for Infantino's Resignation

Football Supporters Europe (FSE), a non-profit fan network, has thrown its weight behind a public petition urging FIFA President Gianni Infantino to step down. The call for resignation highlights the need for significant reforms within the global soccer body to enhance transparency and accountability.

The petition, hosted on change.org, has garnered support from three continental fan organizations, including FSE, Football Supporters Africa, and the Independent Supporters Council of North America, along with numerous national supporter groups. Signatories are particularly critical of Infantino's recent proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup, denouncing it as a betrayal of soccer as a "social good."

The petition emphasizes the urgency of halting Infantino's alleged misuse of power and restoring trust in FIFA. It also calls for full transparency in FIFA's decision-making processes and improved governance standards to protect the future of football. Reuters has reached out to FIFA for a statement on the matter.