Latvia reported on Thursday that a drone intercepted in its airspace on August 14 was identified as having Ukrainian origins. This incident adds to a pattern of cross-border concerns stemming from the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The drone was brought down by an Italian fighter jet operating in the Baltics, under NATO directives, as tensions continue to escalate with Ukrainian military drones occasionally infringing upon Baltic airspace. This particular breach occurred as Ukraine executed strikes on Russian ports.

Officials from Latvia's armed forces suspect the drone's trajectory into the Baltic nation from Belarus was due to Russian electronic warfare disruptions, though they have withheld further specifics regarding the incident.