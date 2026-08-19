Barcelona Welcomes Rodri: A Game-Changing Midfield Sensation

Barcelona FC signs Spain's legendary midfielder Rodri from Manchester City, strengthening their defense as Carlos Puyol praises him as a world-class player. After overcoming significant injuries, Rodri arrives with decorated achievements, including a 2024 Ballon d'Or win and key roles in Euro 2024 and the World Cup triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:40 IST
Barcelona Welcomes Rodri: A Game-Changing Midfield Sensation
Rodri. (Photo: @FCBarcelona X). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona FC made a significant addition to their squad with the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri, lauded by club legend Carlos Puyol. Puyol, reflecting on the signing, termed Rodri as one of the best midfielders globally, an asset that aligns with Barcelona's style of play.

The club announced Rodri's acquisition from Manchester City on Tuesday. The 2024 Ballon d'Or recipient has committed to a contract extending to 2030. Rodri's arrival comes after an illustrious six-season tenure at Manchester City, marked by significant achievements and guidance from manager Pep Guardiola.

Despite injury setbacks, including recent back surgery and an ACL injury in 2024, Rodri has achieved accolades both at the club and international levels. He played a pivotal role in City's historic Champions League win and contributed to Spain's Euro 2024 success and World Cup victory.

TRENDING

1
Unitree's Soaring Debut: A Symbol of China's Tech Resilience

Unitree's Soaring Debut: A Symbol of China's Tech Resilience

Global
2
Italy Secures Top Spot in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B

Italy Secures Top Spot in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group...

Global
3
Chinese Stocks Tumble Amid Economic Concerns

Chinese Stocks Tumble Amid Economic Concerns

Global
4
Allahabad High Court Steps In Amid Torrential Rain and Waterlogging Crisis in Prayagraj

Allahabad High Court Steps In Amid Torrential Rain and Waterlogging Crisis i...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026