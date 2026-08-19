Barcelona Welcomes Rodri: A Game-Changing Midfield Sensation
Barcelona FC signs Spain's legendary midfielder Rodri from Manchester City, strengthening their defense as Carlos Puyol praises him as a world-class player. After overcoming significant injuries, Rodri arrives with decorated achievements, including a 2024 Ballon d'Or win and key roles in Euro 2024 and the World Cup triumph.
Barcelona FC made a significant addition to their squad with the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri, lauded by club legend Carlos Puyol. Puyol, reflecting on the signing, termed Rodri as one of the best midfielders globally, an asset that aligns with Barcelona's style of play.
The club announced Rodri's acquisition from Manchester City on Tuesday. The 2024 Ballon d'Or recipient has committed to a contract extending to 2030. Rodri's arrival comes after an illustrious six-season tenure at Manchester City, marked by significant achievements and guidance from manager Pep Guardiola.
Despite injury setbacks, including recent back surgery and an ACL injury in 2024, Rodri has achieved accolades both at the club and international levels. He played a pivotal role in City's historic Champions League win and contributed to Spain's Euro 2024 success and World Cup victory.
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