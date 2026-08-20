U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Hezbollah Over Iranian Links

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions on Lebanon's Hezbollah, accusing it of acting on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force. The sanctions aim to disrupt funding networks by freezing assets and blocking economic activities, continuing U.S. pressure on Iran and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 23:50 IST
U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Hezbollah Over Iranian Links
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The United States has intensified its economic offensive against Lebanon's Hezbollah, levying new sanctions for its alleged collaboration with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, as revealed in a statement viewed by Reuters.

By redesignating Hezbollah for its Iranian ties, Treasury officials intend to highlight its service to Iran, specifically the Quds Force, according to an unnamed U.S. representative. Originally designated as a terrorist organization in 1997, Hezbollah's political and armed influence endures.

Targeted sanctions are meant to sever its financial channels, impacting Lebanese and associated entities, and thereby isolating Iran amid growing international pressure. Washington also identified several individuals, including a Turkish businessman, facilitating illegal fund movements for Hezbollah.

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