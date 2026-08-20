Tremors in Central Peru: Earthquake Hits with Magnitude 6.6
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Central Peru on Thursday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released, but authorities are assessing the situation and potential impacts on the region.
Central Peru experienced a strong earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.6, on Thursday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences.
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, prompting a rapid assessment of potential damage and impacts by local authorities.
As of now, no immediate reports of injuries or significant structural damage have surfaced, but the situation is being closely monitored to address any emerging concerns.