FIFA in Turmoil: Infantino Faces Potential Vote of No Confidence

World soccer's powerful regional bodies are mulling over a potential vote of no confidence against FIFA President Gianni Infantino. This unprecedented move stems from his controversial proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

UEFA, Asia's AFC, and CONCACAF are considering this drastic step, frustrated with Infantino's approach and lack of transparency. They argue a decisive leadership shift is essential to restore credibility within the organization.

FIFA, on its part, maintains that any election process will adhere to its democratic principles and statutes. Despite ongoing tensions, Infantino retains backing from several FIFA associations, including those in Africa.