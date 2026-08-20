U.S. Tightens Grip: New Sanctions Squeeze Cuba

The United States has introduced new sanctions targeting Cuba, encompassing nine entities alongside three individuals for activities deemed hostile to American interests. This move primarily focuses on the upper echelons of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

The sanctions aim at Cuba's Ministry of Construction and related entities. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted these measures target ICAP’s subversive network in the U.S., alleged to operate under cultural or educational exchange facades.

Cuba’s recent attempts to leverage Fidel Castro's legacy for networking have further prompted these sanctions, emphasizing the Trump Administration’s firm stance against Cuba’s anti-American activities.