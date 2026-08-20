Historic Prize Money Boost at U.S. Open: A Racquet-Shattering Record

This year's U.S. Open will feature a record-breaking $108 million prize pool, the largest in tennis history, with singles champions receiving $5.5 million. The announcement includes a new Player Support Program and reflects progress in player-organizer dialogue about prize money and revenue-sharing goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 23:46 IST
Historic Prize Money Boost at U.S. Open: A Racquet-Shattering Record
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The U.S. Open is set to distribute an unprecedented $108 million in prize money this year, marking the largest purse in tennis history and a 20% increase from last year's total payout, as announced on Thursday.

Scheduled from August 23 to September 13, the U.S. Open will award the men's and women's singles champions in New York $5.5 million each, a 10% increase and the largest Grand Slam payout ever for a singles champion. First-round payouts will also see a record hike of 27% to $140,000, tournament officials stated.

The release also introduced a Player Support Program with an initial $2 million commitment for 2026, equally split between male and female players. Player representatives welcomed this development, noting significant progress in discussions with U.S. Open organizers over the past 18 months, emphasizing continuous efforts towards an agreed revenue-sharing formula.

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