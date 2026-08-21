Harry Brook's Dominance: England's Commanding Test Lead

In an impressive display of cricket, Harry Brook delivered a standout innings to propel England into an advantageous position against Pakistan on the second day of the first Test at Headingley.

Brook capitalized on Pakistan's inconsistent bowling, crafting a 91-run innings laced with 13 boundaries, maintaining an average of over 85 in his Test appearances against Pakistan. This effort, coupled with Dan Lawrence's 51, saw England stretching their lead to 195 runs, with two wickets in hand.

The day included notable contributions from Joe Root, scoring his 109th fifty-plus innings, and young Jordan Cox, achieving his maiden Test half-century. Despite the fluctuating weather, England's position appears commanding as they closed on 366-8, signaling tough days ahead for Pakistan, who last tasted Test victory in England eight years prior.