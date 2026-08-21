Record-Breaking Prize Pool: U.S. Open's New Era

The U.S. Open will distribute a historic $108 million in prize money this year, shattering previous records for the tennis Grand Slam. This announcement aims to appease calls for increased player compensation, potentially averting protests over financial disbursements.

Singles champions in both men’s and women’s categories will receive $5.5 million each, a 10% increase from the previous year, making it the highest individual payout in Grand Slam history. The U.S. Tennis Association also reported that first-round losers will see a 27% increase, taking home $140,000.

Amid growing demands from top athletes like Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who restricted media appearances at recent majors as a form of protest, the new financial structure features a Player Support Program starting in 2026. Though not yet tied to a revenue-sharing agreement, the USTA's announcement marks significant progress in athletes’ advocacy for larger revenue shares.