Foiled Plot: New York Woman Arrested for ISIS-Inspired Capitol Attack

Jessica Bowie, a 35-year-old woman from Albany, was arrested for plotting a terrorist attack on New York's state capitol building. Inspired by the Islamic State, she planned to use an explosive device to kill officials and flee to Syria. Increased security measures have been implemented following her arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 01:31 IST
Foiled Plot: New York Woman Arrested for ISIS-Inspired Capitol Attack
attack

U.S. authorities have arrested Jessica Bowie, a New York resident, for allegedly plotting an attack on the state's capitol building in Albany. Inspired by extremist ideologies, Bowie's plot aimed to cause extensive damage and harm public officials, according to the Justice Department.

Bowie, aged 35, planned to detonate an explosive device at the government building, with intentions of fleeing to Syria, a territory under Islamic State control. She conducted surveillance activities, including visits and photography of the potential target, to prepare for the attack. The Department of Justice noted her history of online anti-American sentiments.

Following Bowie's arrest, New York Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized enhanced security measures state-wide, underscoring their commitment to public safety amid escalating threats against governmental figures.

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