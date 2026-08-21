Foiled Plot: New York Woman Arrested for ISIS-Inspired Capitol Attack

U.S. authorities have arrested Jessica Bowie, a New York resident, for allegedly plotting an attack on the state's capitol building in Albany. Inspired by extremist ideologies, Bowie's plot aimed to cause extensive damage and harm public officials, according to the Justice Department.

Bowie, aged 35, planned to detonate an explosive device at the government building, with intentions of fleeing to Syria, a territory under Islamic State control. She conducted surveillance activities, including visits and photography of the potential target, to prepare for the attack. The Department of Justice noted her history of online anti-American sentiments.

Following Bowie's arrest, New York Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized enhanced security measures state-wide, underscoring their commitment to public safety amid escalating threats against governmental figures.