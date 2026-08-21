Myanmar's Dawei SEZ: Military Might Meets Economic Ambition

Myanmar's military is forcibly clearing areas for the Russia-backed Dawei Special Economic Zone (SEZ) by burning villages and displacing locals. The project, which includes a deep-sea port, is seen as an alternative to the Strait of Malacca and part of broader military strategies following a 2021 coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 09:30 IST
Myanmar's Dawei SEZ: Military Might Meets Economic Ambition

The Myanmar military has deployed a large force to clear land for the Dawei Special Economic Zone, which is supported by Russia. This move involves burning villages and sealing land, according to resistance fighters and activists.

The special economic zone aims to host a deep-sea port and power plant, serving as an alternative trade route to the Strait of Malacca. Myanmar's leadership has been actively promoting the project to international leaders, including in recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since July, there has been an increase in military presence in the Tanintharyi Region, leading to skirmishes with local resistance groups. The project had stalled in the past due to various challenges but is now being revived with Russian investment and cooperation.

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