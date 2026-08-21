China's Fiscal Strategy: New Measures to Bolster Stability
China plans to implement additional fiscal policies to address its slowing growth, as stated by Vice Finance Minister Liao Min. The country aims to stabilize its macroeconomic environment by directing fiscal resources toward households and consumption, while coordinating fiscal, monetary, and industrial policies.
China is set to introduce a series of new fiscal measures aimed at stabilizing its slowing economic growth. Vice Finance Minister Liao Min outlined these plans, emphasizing the need for sustained macroeconomic stability.
To accomplish this, China will allocate more fiscal resources to households and consumption while enhancing coordination between fiscal, monetary, and industrial policies. These efforts are designed to address weak domestic demand, a pressing issue for the world's second-largest economy.
The country's leaders, during a recent Politburo meeting, have committed to accelerating fiscal spending on already-budgeted infrastructure projects, steering clear of major new stimulus initiatives. Meanwhile, reforms in fiscal and tax systems are being prioritized to prevent local governments from incurring hidden debts and to support balanced regional development.
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