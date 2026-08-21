Fidelity's Exit: Retreating from China's Financial Market

Fidelity International is set to exit its wholly owned China fund unit, as insiders reveal, marking a significant retreat by a global asset manager from the world's second-largest economy. FIL, which manages $1.18 trillion globally, is considering withdrawing entirely from its onshore fund unit, launched three years ago.

The decision stems from fierce local competition, frequent leadership changes, and persistent challenges in scaling operations, insiders report. This exit decision underscores the mounting challenges for foreign financial firms in China, where stiff competition has squeezed margins following Beijing's 2020 move to allow fully foreign-owned units.

While Fidelity admits the difficulties, a spokesperson told Reuters that China remains crucial to the firm's strategy, emphasizing long-term opportunities for the business and investors despite the exit plans. ($1 = 6.7372 yuan)