George Russell: Racing Instincts and a Proposal

F1 driver George Russell gears up for the season's second half, eyeing his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, currently leading the standings. Russell aims to trust his instincts and approach the races with a fresh mindset after a personal milestone—his engagement to fiancée Carmen Montero Mundt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 16:33 IST
George Russell: Racing Instincts and a Proposal
George Russell

George Russell, a bright hope in Formula One, plans to trust his instincts as he enters the second half of the racing season. With a fresh mental reset, Russell is eager to chase down his Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli.

Currently third overall, Russell trails 59 points behind Italian Antonelli, who will be racing for the last time as a teenager at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton stands second, 50 points off the lead. Antonelli, having won five races successively, has outperformed Russell, who initially claimed victory at the Australian opener.

Russell, now engaged to Spanish fiancée Carmen Montero Mundt, expressed a desire to drive more instinctively, stating that the break helped him relax and refocus. The engagement incident, coupled with a lighter mindset, seems to have energized Russell for the upcoming races.

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