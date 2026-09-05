Sports Highlights: Lyles Sidelined, EuroLeague's NBA Dilemma, and U.S. Open Surprises

Recent sports events have stirred excitement and uncertainty. Injured Noah Lyles has withdrawn from the World Athletics Ultimate Championships. Meanwhile, EuroLeague Basketball worries about NBA Europe matchups, and EuroLeague's potential expansion. At the U.S. Open, upsets continue with Emma Navarro advancing and defending champions maintaining their winning momentum amid spectators' surprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 13:28 IST
Sports Highlights: Lyles Sidelined, EuroLeague's NBA Dilemma, and U.S. Open Surprises
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Noah Lyles, Olympic 100 meters champion, announced on social media that he would miss the World Athletics Ultimate Championships due to injury. This decision comes after a minor strain earlier in the season that escalated, affecting his training, despite previous optimism about his recovery.

EuroLeague Basketball is on guard as NBA Europe, supported by FIBA and the NBA, considers launching in 2027. EuroLeague CEO Chus Bueno insists on a partnership that benefits both entities, highlighting intense competition, with substantial bids from numerous cities aiming to join the new league.

The U.S. Open continues to deliver drama; Emma Navarro stunned the tournament by defeating seventh seed Karolina Muchova, propelling her into the fourth round. Meanwhile, in other sports action, the U.S. FIBA World Cup campaign began with a decisive win over China, turning attention to the towering center Zhang Ziyu.

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