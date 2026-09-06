EuroLeague vs. NBA Europe: The Battle to Dominate European Basketball

EuroLeague Basketball is gearing up to compete directly with the potential NBA Europe league, should a partnership fail to materialize. The proposed league, backed by FIBA and the NBA, is anticipated to launch in October 2027. Officials from the EuroLeague, led by CEO Chus Bueno, emphasize the need for a collaboration that benefits both entities. Bueno, who has been at the helm since February 2026, states that they are prepared to proceed independently if necessary.

The EuroLeague desires to leverage its European expertise while gaining operational support from the NBA. Bueno acknowledges the NBA's capacity to streamline operations but stresses they should respect the established brand value of European clubs. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remains optimistic about creating a consolidated European basketball league, merging efforts between the EuroLeague and NBA.

However, distinct challenges persist. Multiple leagues could dilute value across media rights and fan engagement. Yet, both the EuroLeague and NBA Europe are progressing with their plans. NBA Europe intends to establish a 16-team league with 12 permanent franchises. Meanwhile, EuroLeague is looking to expand from 20 to 24 teams by the 2027-28 season, targeting significant European cities for new franchises.