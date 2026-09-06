Intense Battles Await in U.S. Open Round of 16

The U.S. Open enters its round of 16, with key matches featuring Aryna Sabalenka against Taylor Townsend, Carlos Alcaraz facing Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton challenging Stefanos Tsitsipas. Defending champions Sabalenka and Alcaraz are favorites, while Townsend and Paul are eager for breakthroughs. Shelton, though unsteady, prepares for Tsitsipas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 00:09 IST
Intense Battles Await in U.S. Open Round of 16
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The U.S. Open moves into its round of 16 stage, presenting thrilling matchups. Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz prepare to face off against American challengers Taylor Townsend and Tommy Paul, respectively. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton confronts a tough opponent in Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Sabalenka, who aims for a third consecutive U.S. Open title, demonstrated a powerful serve in her comfortable third-round win against Kamilla Rakhimova, joking about distractions like cannabis odors affecting her more than her competitors. Townsend, seeking her first Grand Slam quarter-final, feels she's in her most liberated form yet.

On the men's side, Alcaraz has a strong track record against Paul, having often been pushed to challenging tiebreaks in their past meetings. Paul remains optimistic after a recent victory over Alexander Bublik. In another anticipated match, Shelton aims to improve against the eighth-seeded Tsitsipas after grappling with unsteady performances earlier in the tournament.

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