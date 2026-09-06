Thrilling Upsets and Advances on Day Seven at the U.S. Open

Day seven at the U.S. Open was marked by dramatic twists and turns, with Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina staging an impressive comeback to defeat America's Taylor Fritz. Down two sets, Cerundolo fought back fiercely to win 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4, securing his place in the fourth round.

The Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva also proved her mettle by overcoming Czech competitor Nikola Bartunkova 6-2 7-6(5). This victory propels her into the fourth round and promises an exciting match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova, who ousted American player Amanda Anisimova with a 6-2 7-5 triumph.

The day was rounded off with notable performances from Alcaraz, who managed to continue his winning streak, while Sabalenka raised concerns over the lingering scent of cannabis during her match. Each encounter contributed to the fervent narrative unfolding at this year's U.S. Open.