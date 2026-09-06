Thrilling Upsets and Advances on Day Seven at the U.S. Open

Day seven of the U.S. Open saw significant developments as Francisco Cerundolo made a remarkable comeback to defeat Taylor Fritz. Mirra Andreeva advanced to the fourth round, while Amanda Anisimova exited after losing to Anastasia Potapova. Key performances by Alcaraz and others highlighted an eventful day full of surprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 01:02 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Advances on Day Seven at the U.S. Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Day seven at the U.S. Open was marked by dramatic twists and turns, with Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina staging an impressive comeback to defeat America's Taylor Fritz. Down two sets, Cerundolo fought back fiercely to win 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4, securing his place in the fourth round.

The Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva also proved her mettle by overcoming Czech competitor Nikola Bartunkova 6-2 7-6(5). This victory propels her into the fourth round and promises an exciting match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova, who ousted American player Amanda Anisimova with a 6-2 7-5 triumph.

The day was rounded off with notable performances from Alcaraz, who managed to continue his winning streak, while Sabalenka raised concerns over the lingering scent of cannabis during her match. Each encounter contributed to the fervent narrative unfolding at this year's U.S. Open.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
3
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global
4
US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026