High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys for Ukraine Peace Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in a crucial meeting discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. While acknowledging the challenging situation, Putin praised U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts. Ceasefire talks continue amid rising tensions and military activity between Ukraine and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 00:43 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys for Ukraine Peace Talks
Vladimir Putin

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine. The meeting, held at the Kremlin, witnessed Putin lauding U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives aimed at resolving the prolonged conflict.

During the talks, Putin acknowledged the complexity of the Ukrainian situation but encouraged continued diplomatic efforts. The Russian leader assured the safety of the U.S. negotiators by ordering a temporary pause in military actions toward Kyiv, although a broader ceasefire remains unagreed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed discussions with the American envoys, signaling Ukraine's temporary halting of strikes on Moscow. Despite ongoing ceasefire dialogues, the stark difference in Russian and Ukrainian stances suggests a challenging path to peace.

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