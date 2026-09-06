Cerundolo Shocks Fritz: U.S. Open Upset

American Taylor Fritz exited the U.S. Open in the third round after losing to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, marking his earliest departure from the tournament in four years. Cerundolo staged an impressive comeback after dropping the first two sets, ultimately winning 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 01:13 IST
Cerundolo Shocks Fritz: U.S. Open Upset
Francisco Cerundolo

In a surprising turn of events, American tennis player Taylor Fritz was defeated by Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday. Cerundolo, who was playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time, triumphed in a five-set match at 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. This marks Fritz's earliest exit from his home major in four years.

Despite not having dropped a set in the first two rounds, Fritz struggled to maintain his form as Cerundolo raised his game. After losing the first two sets, Cerundolo gradually built momentum, showcasing commendable tennis in the fourth and fifth sets to secure his place in the fourth round. The Argentine's perseverance paid off, leading to his first breakthrough at this tournament.

Fritz, known for his steadfast performance, showed signs of frustration as Cerundolo gained control. The American's uncharacteristic errors were evident, particularly in the pivotal final set. Cerundolo capitalized on these moments, using precise and powerful shots to claim victory. His advance was sealed with a decisive backhand, while Fritz's departure highlighted the unpredictable nature of this year's competition.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
3
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global
4
US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026