Cerundolo Shocks Fritz: U.S. Open Upset

In a surprising turn of events, American tennis player Taylor Fritz was defeated by Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday. Cerundolo, who was playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time, triumphed in a five-set match at 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. This marks Fritz's earliest exit from his home major in four years.

Despite not having dropped a set in the first two rounds, Fritz struggled to maintain his form as Cerundolo raised his game. After losing the first two sets, Cerundolo gradually built momentum, showcasing commendable tennis in the fourth and fifth sets to secure his place in the fourth round. The Argentine's perseverance paid off, leading to his first breakthrough at this tournament.

Fritz, known for his steadfast performance, showed signs of frustration as Cerundolo gained control. The American's uncharacteristic errors were evident, particularly in the pivotal final set. Cerundolo capitalized on these moments, using precise and powerful shots to claim victory. His advance was sealed with a decisive backhand, while Fritz's departure highlighted the unpredictable nature of this year's competition.