Conor Daly's New Full-Time IndyCar Role & Sports Highlights

Conor Daly is set to drive full-time for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the IndyCar Series starting 2027. In other sports news, Garrett Cleavinger is on the IL, while Coco Gauff advances in the US Open. Pierre Gasly clinches his first Formula One pole at Monza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 05:25 IST
Conor Daly's New Full-Time IndyCar Role & Sports Highlights

Conor Daly, the 34-year-old racer, will be the full-time driver for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the IndyCar series by 2027. Daly brings experience from his previous stint in 2024 with the team at the Indianapolis 500. The switch comes after losing his seat at Juncos Hollinger Racing.

In Major League Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays have placed their pitcher Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list due to left forearm tightness. Cleavinger has made 51 relief appearances this season, supporting the team's bullpen with his skillful pitches.

In tennis, multiple headlines emerge as Coco Gauff successfully advances in the U.S. Open, even as fellow Americans face defeats. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly wowed the Formula One crowd by securing his career-first pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, outpacing competitors on the iconic Monza track.

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