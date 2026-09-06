Coco Gauff Shines Amidst American Upsets at U.S. Open

Coco Gauff progressed to the second week of the U.S. Open, defeating Cristina Bucsa with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Showing resilience despite a shaky serve, Gauff showcased her backhand skills and tactical variety, providing a silver lining for American fans amidst a day of unexpected exits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 05:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 05:19 IST
Coco Gauff Shines Amidst American Upsets at U.S. Open
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff continued her impressive run at the U.S. Open, advancing to the second week for a fifth consecutive year with a third-round victory over Cristina Bucsa. Gauff's performance, marked by strategic backhand plays, captured the attention of the New York crowd.

Despite struggling with her serve, the fourth seed successfully maintained control during crucial moments, delivering 15 winners to secure the win. Facing her next challenger, either Iva Jovic or Alexandra Eala, Gauff reflects on her tactics and anticipates an engaging match ahead.

On a day when several American favorites exited the tournament, Gauff remains a beacon of hope, embracing the challenges and learning from each match as she progresses deeper into the competition.

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