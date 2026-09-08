Punjab FC Bolsters Attack with Brazilian Forward Diego Raposo

Punjab FC has signed Brazilian forward Diego Raposo ahead of the 2026-27 ISL season. Raposo brings international experience, having played in Portugal, Bulgaria, and the UAE. He is eager to contribute to Punjab FC's ambitions and is excited to embark on his Indian football journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:53 IST
Punjab FC Bolsters Attack with Brazilian Forward Diego Raposo
Brazilian forward Diego Raposo. (Photo/Punjab FC) . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab FC has fortified its attacking lineup with the acquisition of Brazilian forward Diego Henrique Oliveira Raposo. The club plans to leverage his skills for the upcoming 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season, with Raposo committing to a contract lasting until May 31, 2027.

Previously, Raposo made 19 appearances for FC Lokomotiv Sofia in Bulgaria's top division. His signing marks the fourth international addition to Punjab FC's roster this season, following the arrivals of Alfred Planas Moya, Jephthe Patrick Gerard Bahanack, and Raphaël Messi Bouli, as announced in a press release.

The 29-year-old initially launched his professional journey with Portugal's R.D. Águeda and later played for other Portuguese clubs such as FC Felgueiras, S.C. Beira-Mar, and S.C.U. Torreense. His career trajectory took him to Bulgaria with FC Krumovgrad for two seasons, a stint in the UAE Pro League with Al-Dhafra FC, and a return to Bulgaria with FC Lokomotiv Sofia.

Raposo expressed enthusiasm about joining Punjab FC, stating, "I am very excited to begin this new chapter with Punjab FC and to experience Indian football for the first time. Punjab FC is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and I am eager to contribute with my experience, energy, and goals. I cannot wait to meet my teammates, work with the coaching staff, and, most importantly, step onto the pitch and give my best for the club and its supporters.” (ANI)

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