Dramatic Escape: Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak's Fiery F2 Crash at Madring

In a thrilling start to the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, Thai Formula Two driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak miraculously emerged unscathed from a fiery crash at the newly minted Madring circuit on Friday.

During the early practice session, the 20-year-old lost control at turn 19, spinning into barriers before his car erupted in flames. Inthraphuvasak swiftly exited and scaled the wall, while marshals took valuable minutes to arrive with fire extinguishers.

The incident resulted in a red flag, with practice stalled for 24 minutes. Despite this, drivers are cautiously optimistic about handling the circuit, deemed both exhilarating and perilous, with some likening it to the infamous Jeddah track.