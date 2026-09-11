Mohammed Siraj's Rhythm Struggles: A 'Pure Pace' Bowler on the Comeback Trail

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj candidly opened up about his recent performance struggles. He attributed the dip in his bowling pace during the Test series in Sri Lanka to disruptions in his rhythm, describing himself as a 'pure rhythm bowler.' According to Siraj, long breaks from competitive cricket negatively affect his ability to maintain consistency.

During the Duleep Trophy final in Bengaluru, Siraj operated at a lower pace, initially struggling to make inroads. He eventually regained some pace in later innings, hinting at a resurgence in form. He underscored the physical demand during matches in Sri Lanka and Chennai, citing exhaustion from intense fielding spells and extreme temperatures.

Despite the challenges, Siraj remains committed. He emphasized that representing India requires relentless effort, expressing confidence that his hard work would soon yield results. His comments highlight the importance of maintaining rhythm and adapting to challenging match environments in cricket.