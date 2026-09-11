Oil Prices and Inflation Fears: Markets on Edge

The global bond and equity markets experienced a respite on Friday as oil prices pulled back from a four-month pinnacle. Despite this, the ongoing surge in energy costs continues to fuel inflation concerns and speculations of central bank interventions.

Brent crude oil, which recently soared to $109.97 per barrel, faced selling pressure dropping to $103.64. Though prices retreated, they marked a weekly growth of over 7.5%. Continued tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, compounded by remarks from President Donald Trump, sustained market unease over a prolonged conflict.

Amid these developments, the U.S. bond market saw fluctuations with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slightly tapering to 4.94% after nearing a three-year high, propelled by predictions of a Federal Reserve rate hike to counter inflation. The European markets mirrored these trends, eyeing consumer price data outcomes as pivotal.