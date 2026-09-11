Oil Prices and Inflation Fears: Markets on Edge
A sudden selloff in global bond and equity markets halted on Friday as oil prices receded from recent highs. Nevertheless, persistent energy costs continue to stoke inflation concerns, with anticipated central bank rate hikes looming. The U.S. bond market's reaction was partly triggered by a disappointing Treasury buyback programme.
The global bond and equity markets experienced a respite on Friday as oil prices pulled back from a four-month pinnacle. Despite this, the ongoing surge in energy costs continues to fuel inflation concerns and speculations of central bank interventions.
Brent crude oil, which recently soared to $109.97 per barrel, faced selling pressure dropping to $103.64. Though prices retreated, they marked a weekly growth of over 7.5%. Continued tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, compounded by remarks from President Donald Trump, sustained market unease over a prolonged conflict.
Amid these developments, the U.S. bond market saw fluctuations with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slightly tapering to 4.94% after nearing a three-year high, propelled by predictions of a Federal Reserve rate hike to counter inflation. The European markets mirrored these trends, eyeing consumer price data outcomes as pivotal.
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