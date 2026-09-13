Revving Up for Spanish GP: Overtaking Challenges and Tyre Strategies

Max Verstappen expressed doubts about his ability to overtake in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, suggesting his best chance was relying on rivals suffering from higher tyre degradation. The four-time world champion qualified third for Red Bull, trailing McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes's championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Verstappen believes drivers should have greater input in track design to enhance overtaking opportunities. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the current track layout, stating that even in optimal scenarios, passing remains nearly impossible. Tyre degradation will be a critical factor in determining race outcomes, according to competitors.

Despite missing Friday's second practice due to car gearbox changes, Norris remarked on his need to understand degradation trends better ahead of the race. Antonelli, a significant championship contender, emphasized tyre management on the track's high-grip surface, potentially affecting pit stop strategies.