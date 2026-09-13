Audrey Werro's Stunning Victory: The New 800m Queen

Audrey Werro delivered a remarkable performance, edging past Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson to seize the women's 800 metres title at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship held on Saturday.

Werro's victory in one of the most eagerly awaited events of the season underscores her growing dominance in the sport.

Meanwhile, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden set the track ablaze with the season's fastest time in the women's 100m, solidifying her place as a top contender in the sprinting world.