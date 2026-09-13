Escalating Tensions: Saudi Pipeline Attack Highlights Middle East Crisis

Saudi Arabia has temporarily shut down its crucial East-West pipeline following a drone attack linked to Iranian-backed militias, causing a spike in oil prices. As regional tensions rise, the incident highlights the vulnerability of global oil supplies amid the ongoing Middle East conflict involving Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 01:01 IST
Escalating Tensions: Saudi Pipeline Attack Highlights Middle East Crisis
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Saudi Arabia has temporarily closed its East-West pipeline after a drone attack reportedly originating from Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. The move has added pressure on global energy supplies, with the pipeline serving as a major route amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to regional conflict.

The attack raised oil prices and prompted the U.S. to consider its stance on aiding Saudi Arabia against the Houthis, further complicating diplomatic relations in the region. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's request for military assistance from President Trump has yet to result in direct intervention.

Amidst these developments, the political landscape remains tense, with Iran's involvement in the conflict and upcoming talks with Gulf Arab states in Oman. The situation remains volatile, with no immediate resolution in sight.

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