Escalating Tensions: Saudi Pipeline Attack Highlights Middle East Crisis

Saudi Arabia has temporarily closed its East-West pipeline after a drone attack reportedly originating from Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. The move has added pressure on global energy supplies, with the pipeline serving as a major route amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to regional conflict.

The attack raised oil prices and prompted the U.S. to consider its stance on aiding Saudi Arabia against the Houthis, further complicating diplomatic relations in the region. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's request for military assistance from President Trump has yet to result in direct intervention.

Amidst these developments, the political landscape remains tense, with Iran's involvement in the conflict and upcoming talks with Gulf Arab states in Oman. The situation remains volatile, with no immediate resolution in sight.