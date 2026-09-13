Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion Triumph for Women in Cinema

Danish filmmaker May el-Toukhy’s post-war drama ‘Woman Unknown’ clinched the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival. The film’s star, Mathilde Arcel, also snagged the Best Actress award, marking a rare double victory.

The festival faced criticism for its male-dominated competition, prompting discussions on gender disparity in the industry. El-Toukhy, the only female director in the main lineup, highlighted ongoing barriers for women filmmakers in securing funding and opportunities.

The festival also took a political slant, with the controversial Israeli documentary ‘NAZA’ winning the Special Jury Prize. The film, which accuses the Israeli military of systemic civilian deaths in Gaza, sparked significant debate and drew significant attention at its premiere.