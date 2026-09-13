Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion Triumph for Women in Cinema

Danish filmmaker May el-Toukhy's 'Woman Unknown' wins the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival, highlighting challenges for women in cinema. Mathilde Arcel scoops Best Actress for her lead role. The festival sparks debates on gender disparity, while showcasing politically resonant films like the contentious Israeli documentary 'NAZA'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 01:01 IST
Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion Triumph for Women in Cinema
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Danish filmmaker May el-Toukhy’s post-war drama ‘Woman Unknown’ clinched the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival. The film’s star, Mathilde Arcel, also snagged the Best Actress award, marking a rare double victory.

The festival faced criticism for its male-dominated competition, prompting discussions on gender disparity in the industry. El-Toukhy, the only female director in the main lineup, highlighted ongoing barriers for women filmmakers in securing funding and opportunities.

The festival also took a political slant, with the controversial Israeli documentary ‘NAZA’ winning the Special Jury Prize. The film, which accuses the Israeli military of systemic civilian deaths in Gaza, sparked significant debate and drew significant attention at its premiere.

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