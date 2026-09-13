Sports Highlights: From Races to Tennis Triumphs

The latest sports updates include NASCAR racer Gary Myers' passing, Ben Shelton's push to end the US men's tennis major drought, and Elena Rybakina's victory at the US Open highlighting a packed weekend of athletic triumphs and challenges. Audrey Werro excelled in the women's 800m, driving excitement across varied sporting arenas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 05:21 IST
Sports Highlights: From Races to Tennis Triumphs
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This weekend's sports updates include a mix of triumphs and tribulations. Former NASCAR driver Gary Myers, part of a storied racing lineage, passed away at the age of 76. Although the cause of death remains undisclosed, his family's social media announcement reflected the somber mood within the motorsports community.

In tennis, Ben Shelton aims to break a 23-year drought for US men's singles at major tournaments as he faces Alexander Zverev in the US Open final. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina, overcoming previous injury hurdles, triumphed at the US Open, claiming her third Grand Slam and ascending to world number one.

The sports field saw further excitement as Audrey Werro secured the women's 800m title during the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, maintaining her undefeated season streak. The sporting news delivers drama and excitement from various arenas, capturing the essence of competition and victory.

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