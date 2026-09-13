Ronaldo Condemns Disgraceful Chants at Saudi Pro League Match

Cristiano Ronaldo condemned fans for making reference to the late Diogo Jota during a Saudi Pro League match, urging a lifetime ban for such behavior. The chants were directed at Ruben Neves during a match in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo called for strict action against the disruptive fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 19:47 IST
Ronaldo Condemns Disgraceful Chants at Saudi Pro League Match
Cristiano Ronaldo

During a Saudi Pro League match, fans reportedly made chants referencing the late Diogo Jota, which prompted strong condemnation from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The chants were hurled at Ruben Neves, a friend of Jota, during a game between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal. Neves, visibly moved, responded by pointing to his eye and then skyward.

Ronaldo, reacting on Instagram, urged the league to impose lifetime stadium bans on such fans, arguing that their behavior crossed the line of acceptable conduct in sports.

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