Ronaldo Condemns Disgraceful Chants at Saudi Pro League Match

During a Saudi Pro League match, fans reportedly made chants referencing the late Diogo Jota, which prompted strong condemnation from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The chants were hurled at Ruben Neves, a friend of Jota, during a game between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal. Neves, visibly moved, responded by pointing to his eye and then skyward.

Ronaldo, reacting on Instagram, urged the league to impose lifetime stadium bans on such fans, arguing that their behavior crossed the line of acceptable conduct in sports.