Sweden's Pivotal Election: A Fight Between Extremism and Liberalism

Swedish citizens flocked to polling stations on Sunday to vote in a crucial election that could reshape the country's political landscape. The tightly contested race will determine whether the far-right Sweden Democrats gain their first taste of governmental power, or if the country will shift back towards its liberal roots.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who has lagged in opinion polls for much of his term, has made gains against centre-left rival Magdalena Andersson. Kristersson, aligned with the far-right, signals a potential shift from Sweden's historically open-immigration policies.

The presence of far-right politics in government has stirred controversy, with critics warning of an extremist party gaining power. The historical context, including neo-Nazi origins, remains a focal point. Meanwhile, supporters argue for the far-right's perceived efficacy in tackling issues like gang violence and immigration reduction.