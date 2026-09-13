Trump Calls for World's Lowest Interest Rate Ahead of Fed Meeting
President Donald Trump has urged for the United States to have the lowest interest rates globally before the Federal Reserve's meeting. He questioned whether rates would be increased and emphasized the U.S.'s strong credit position, implying America bolsters other nations' wealth and could alter this rapidly.
President Donald Trump, speaking on Sunday, emphasized that the United States should lead the world in having the lowest interest rates, anticipating the Federal Reserve meeting set for this week.
When questioned about potential rate hikes, Trump, at the Irish Open golf championship, expressed uncertainty regarding the Fed's decision on Wednesday.
He remarked on America's robust credit status, stating that the nation enhances other countries' economies and suggested this influence could be curtailed swiftly.