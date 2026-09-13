Kimi Antonelli Secures Victory in Spanish Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli took a significant step towards the Formula One title with a win at Madrid's new circuit. The victory, his eighth this season, extended his championship lead to 81 points. Benefiting from a virtual safety car and a McLaren pitstop error, Antonelli outperformed rival Lando Norris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 20:17 IST
Kimi Antonelli Secures Victory in Spanish Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli made a significant leap toward conquering the Formula One championship on Sunday by clinching victory in the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid's newly established circuit.

The 20-year-old Italian racer achieved his eighth win of the season, extending his championship dominance to 81 points after 14 races. Antonelli capitalized on a strategic virtual safety car deployment and a critical pitstop blunder from McLaren on lap 16 of the 57-lap race, which derailed pole-sitter and early leader Lando Norris's chances of winning on a track notorious for limited overtaking opportunities.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured the second spot while Lando Norris took third place. Antonelli's triumph brings his points total to 292, significantly ahead of his teammate George Russell, who lies in second with 211 points after finishing fifth at the Madrid circuit.

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