U.S. President Donald Trump called on Sunday for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to desist from targeting Russian diesel infrastructure. He stated that these attacks are contributing to a global fuel shortage, which is negatively impacting economies worldwide.

Recent Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian oil refineries have underscored the shortfall in the country's fuel production, leading to widespread gasoline shortages. Ukraine maintains that such refineries are legitimate military targets, in retaliation to consistent assaults on its energy infrastructure.

Amid soaring diesel prices in the U.S., which exceeded $6 a gallon this week, Trump stressed the global implications during an event in Ireland. He urged Zelenskiy to refrain from targeting diesel sources, asserting that these actions are detrimental to the global economy.