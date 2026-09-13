Trump Urges Zelenskiy to Halt Attacks on Russian Diesel Supplies

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to cease attacks on Russian diesel infrastructure, citing global fuel shortages. Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries have compounded these shortages, raising diesel prices. Trump emphasized the worldwide impact and urged Zelenskiy to avoid targeting fuel supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 19:59 IST
Trump Urges Zelenskiy to Halt Attacks on Russian Diesel Supplies
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Sunday for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to desist from targeting Russian diesel infrastructure. He stated that these attacks are contributing to a global fuel shortage, which is negatively impacting economies worldwide.

Recent Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian oil refineries have underscored the shortfall in the country's fuel production, leading to widespread gasoline shortages. Ukraine maintains that such refineries are legitimate military targets, in retaliation to consistent assaults on its energy infrastructure.

Amid soaring diesel prices in the U.S., which exceeded $6 a gallon this week, Trump stressed the global implications during an event in Ireland. He urged Zelenskiy to refrain from targeting diesel sources, asserting that these actions are detrimental to the global economy.

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