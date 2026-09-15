Kawhi Leonard Returns: Raptors' Strategic Trade After NBA Probe

The Toronto Raptors completed a trade for Kawhi Leonard after an NBA investigation into potential salary cap circumvention by the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard returns to Toronto, leading to Clippers facing penalties. The Raptors exchanged several draft picks for Leonard, who previously helped them to a championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 08:49 IST
Kawhi Leonard Returns: Raptors' Strategic Trade After NBA Probe
Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors finalized their trade for Kawhi Leonard on Monday, successfully resolving a previous suspension of the deal amid an NBA investigation. The league's probe examined salary cap manipulations involving Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the transaction, the Raptors sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and several future draft picks to the Clippers. NBA findings revealed several significant violations by the Clippers, including rule infractions related to player salary restrictions, resulting in substantial penalties.

With Leonard's return, the Raptors recall his pivotal role in their 2019 championship victory. Raptors' general manager Bobby Webster expressed excitement, citing Leonard's undeniable impact and competitive spirit as key to their future ambitions.

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