Emmys Spotlight: 'The Pitt' and 'Widow's Bay' Steal the Show

The Emmy Awards unfolded with excitement as 'The Pitt' secured its standing as a top television drama, marking its second consecutive win. Meanwhile, the comedy realm welcomed a fresh winner with 'Widow's Bay,' set in a cursed New England town, overtaking the previous comedy champion 'Hacks.'

Jean Smart and Matthew Rhys made history during the ceremony. Smart, known for portraying Deborah Vance in 'Hacks,' made a mark by winning best comedy actress for every season of her show. Rhys also garnered double honors, adding a comedy accolade for 'Widow's Bay' and a drama award for 'The Beast in Me' to his list.

The night acknowledged more than just entertainment achievements. Michael J. Fox was lauded for his efforts in advocating for Parkinson's disease research. Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the event diverged from tradition with a non-comedic emcee, making the evening both memorable and moving for attendees and viewers alike.