Controversy Shadows City's Derby Triumph

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca downplayed the controversy over a VAR decision that awarded Erling Haaland's decisive goal in their 1-0 derby win against Manchester United.

Despite playing with 10 men following Phil Foden's red card in the 23rd minute, City secured victory, with Maresca praising his team's exceptional performance.

He also highlighted a past VAR mistake against United, expressing frustration over the lack of an apology, and acknowledged the quick decisions VAR officials must make.