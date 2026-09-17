Amsterdam Flames Blaze to Victory and Secure Strong League Standings

In a compelling showdown on Wednesday, the Amsterdam Flames triumphed over Glasgow Cosmic, clinching a five-wicket victory with 24 balls to spare in Match 28 of the European T20 Premier League at Malahide. This success propelled the Flames back into second place as they completed their league campaign.

Glasgow struggled against Amsterdam's formidable bowling lineup, posting a mere 126 runs. David Payne and Bas de Leede spearheaded the attack, with de Leede achieving a career-best four-wicket haul. Despite valiant efforts from Glasgow's George Munsey and Liam Livingstone, the Flames required just 16 overs to achieve the target.

As the league nears its conclusion, Amsterdam remains poised in second place, having completed their 10-match schedule. Their fate now hinges on upcoming fixtures, particularly the clash between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Belfast Wolves, which could alter the qualification standings. Until then, Amsterdam has skillfully secured their chances in the tightly contested tournament.