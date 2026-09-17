Amsterdam Flames Blaze to Victory and Secure Strong League Standings

The Amsterdam Flames secured a significant five-wicket victory against Glasgow Cosmic, completing their league matches in second place. Chasing 127, Amsterdam won with 24 balls remaining. Stellar bowling from David Payne and Bas de Leede set the stage, with the Flames now awaiting other results to confirm their league position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:17 IST
Amsterdam Flames Blaze to Victory and Secure Strong League Standings
Amsterdam Flames in action. (Photo: ETPL). Image Credit: ANI

In a compelling showdown on Wednesday, the Amsterdam Flames triumphed over Glasgow Cosmic, clinching a five-wicket victory with 24 balls to spare in Match 28 of the European T20 Premier League at Malahide. This success propelled the Flames back into second place as they completed their league campaign.

Glasgow struggled against Amsterdam's formidable bowling lineup, posting a mere 126 runs. David Payne and Bas de Leede spearheaded the attack, with de Leede achieving a career-best four-wicket haul. Despite valiant efforts from Glasgow's George Munsey and Liam Livingstone, the Flames required just 16 overs to achieve the target.

As the league nears its conclusion, Amsterdam remains poised in second place, having completed their 10-match schedule. Their fate now hinges on upcoming fixtures, particularly the clash between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Belfast Wolves, which could alter the qualification standings. Until then, Amsterdam has skillfully secured their chances in the tightly contested tournament.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026