Marcelo Gallardo's Ambitious Vision for Ecuador's Soccer Future

Marcelo Gallardo, former Argentine midfielder, has been appointed as Ecuador's new soccer coach. He believes Ecuador has the potential to compete with top international teams. Gallardo shared his optimistic outlook during his presentation on Thursday, emphasizing the country's talent and opportunities for growth under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:30 IST
Marcelo Gallardo's Ambitious Vision for Ecuador's Soccer Future

Marcelo Gallardo, acclaimed former Argentine midfielder, showcased his ambitious plans as he took charge as Ecuador's national team coach on Thursday.

Gallardo expressed confidence in Ecuador's soccer prowess, asserting their talent could place them amongst the world's elite teams.

With his wealth of experience, Gallardo aims to unlock Ecuador's potential and guide them to new heights.

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