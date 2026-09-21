Asian Games 2026: India thrash Pakistan 3-0 in table tennis team event

India bounced back from their defeat to Iran with a commanding 3-0 victory over Pakistan in the men's table tennis team contest at the Asian Games on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 16:57 IST
Asian Games 2026: India thrash Pakistan 3-0 in table tennis team event
India men's table tennis team. (Photo: X/ @Media_SAI). Image Credit: ANI

India bounced back from their defeat to Iran with a commanding 3-0 victory over Pakistan in the men's table tennis team contest at the Asian Games on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya. Harmeet Desai got India off to a winning start, defeating Khan Muhammad 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 in straight games in the opening match.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then extended India's lead with another 3-0 victory, beating Abbas Khan 11-1, 11-8, 11-9. Payas Jain completed the clean sweep in the third match, defeating Khan Muhammad 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 as India sealed the tie without dropping a game.

The victory came as a much-needed boost for India after their shock defeat to Iran in their previous match. India had earlier begun their campaign with a win over Indonesia. The win temporarily moved India to the top of Group F with five points from three matches, ahead of Iran. However, Iran still have a match against Indonesia remaining.

The Indian women's table tennis team booked their slot in the quarterfinals during the ongoing Asian Games, blanking arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group F match on Monday. Starting their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Singapore on Sunday, Team India sealed their spot in the women's table tennis quarterfinals with a thumping win over Pakistan. (ANI)

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