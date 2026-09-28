Miller's blitz, Kohli's chase-masterclass, Banton's moment: A record-breaking six-ODI tons on 'Super Sunday' keep magic of 50-over cricket alive

It was a 'Super Sunday' for ODI cricket fans as a total of six centuries were scored across three matches in different parts of the world, making a record of most centuries in men's ODIs during a single day. From David Miller's finishing to Virat Kohli's calculated, merciless 'Chasemaster' avatar to Tom Banton's ruthless hitting, one-day cricket was at display in its full glory across three ODIs: The India against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, South Africa against Australia at Johannesburg and England versus Sri Lanka at London.

-India vs West Indies (1st ODI) The first ODI of the series, marking the return of 'Ro-Ko', India's ODI-exclusive stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli saw three stunning centuries. Batting all-rounder Justin Greaves slammed his maiden ODI ton, scoring 101 in 108 balls, with 12 fours, taking WI to 295/7.

In reply, Indian skipper Shubman Gill reached his 10th ODI ton (110 in 108 balls, with 13 fours and a six), continuing his red-hot run this year. He has scored 671 runs across nine ODIs at an average of 95.85 and a strike rate of 109.10, with two centuries and five fifties. Virat also slammed his 86th international ton and 55th in ODIs, scoring a ruthless 139* off 88 balls, with 12 fours and nine sixes. The 37-year-old also became only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) to join the 15,000-run ODI club and broke several other records. -Australia vs South Africa (2nd ODI)

The 'Pink ODI', which sees Proteas wear pink for the cause of breast cancer, saw the hosts go big in Pink shirt again, as it has been a tradition over the years. David Miller (142 in 93 balls, with 12 fours and nine sixes) slammed his career-best score, while skipper Temba Bavuma (103 in 110 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) also slammed his fifth ODI ton as a captain. South Africa posted 365/9 on the board. 'Killer Miller' reminded the world that he still has the power game to match some of the world's best even in his late 30s.

This continued Miller's exceptional run against Australia. In 28 ODI innings against the world champions, Miller has scored 1,184 runs at an average of 59.2 and a strike rate of almost 107, with four centuries and six fifties. This was Miller's 31st ODI fifty-plus score batting at five or below, surpassing 30 such scores by legendary Jonty Rhodes. His eight ODI tons are also now level with England's Jos Buttler (8) for most ODI tons batting at five or below, overtaking Indian legends Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (7 each)

This was also Miller's 4th ODI ton against Australia in 28 innings, with only Faf du Plessis having more with five in 21 innings. During the chase, skipper Mitchell Marsh (84 in 53 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes) and Travis Head (84 in 76 balls, with 12 fours and a six) set the tempo with a 130-run opening stand. However, Aussies could not capitalise on this momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals and skittling out for 333 in 49.5 overs. Three wickets from Lizaad Williams and two wickets each from Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj were standout bowling performances from South Africa.

-England vs Sri Lanka (3rd ODI) The series decider at The Oval delivered the sixth century, with opener Tom Banton finally getting his moment in international cricket. Having being recalled to the English side only last year after years of being sidelined, Banton scored his maiden ODI ton, 126 in 105 balls, with 16 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 120.00, along with skipper Harry Brook (77 in 66 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) putting up a 150-run stand for the third wicket, which laid down the foundation for England's massive total of 355/7 in 50 overs. In turn, Sri Lanka skittled out for 132 in 29.1 overs, with a three-fer from Liam Dawson being the highlight.

With a masterful run-chase in India, a run-fest at Johannesburg, and an all-round masterclass with bat and ball at London by England, ODI cricket is still alive and kicking, showcasing its magic in different avatars and reminding the world of its uniqueness in an era where T20 cricket-styled batting and cash, World Test Championship points are slowly causing ODIs to lose their space in the cricketing calendar. (ANI)